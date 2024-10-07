© 2024 Maine Public

On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Can We Trust the Presidential Polls? A 2024 Election Special

Published October 7, 2024 at 10:56 AM EDT

Thursday, October 10, 2024

Kamala Harris holds a national lead of three points over Donald Trump. And as the polls following her recent debate performance continue to trickle in, her lead is expected to grow. But can we trust the latest polls? This week, in our latest special election series, we talk with an undecided voter who doesn’t trust what polls are saying. Then, a pair of political scientists break down how we can make polling better.

