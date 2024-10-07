On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Can We Trust the Presidential Polls? A 2024 Election Special
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Kamala Harris holds a national lead of three points over Donald Trump. And as the polls following her recent debate performance continue to trickle in, her lead is expected to grow. But can we trust the latest polls? This week, in our latest special election series, we talk with an undecided voter who doesn’t trust what polls are saying. Then, a pair of political scientists break down how we can make polling better.