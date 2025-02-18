Bangor Studio/Membership Department
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Commonwealth Club: Juan Williams: The Rise of America’s Second Civil Rights Movement

Published February 18, 2025 at 8:49 AM EST

Thursday, February 20, 2025

More than a century of civil rights activism reached a mountaintop with the arrival of a Black man in the Oval Office. But hopes for a unified, post-racial America were deflated when Barack Obama’s presidency met with furious opposition. A white, right-wing backlash was brewing, and a volcanic new movement—a second civil rights movement—began to erupt. In the highly anticipated follow-up to his "Eyes on the Prize," bestselling author Juan Williams turns his attention to the rise of a new 21st-century civil rights movement.

