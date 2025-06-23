Climate One: I’m Walkin’ Here! A Report Card on Congestion Pricing

In January, congestion pricing went into effect in New York City. Now, drivers entering Manhattan south of 60th street during peak hours are required to pay a toll. Meanwhile, other cities like San Francisco are considering a similar initiative. But Trump opposes New York’s plan. Governor Hochul and state policy leaders encountered a political quagmire pushing the plan through. And its future is only certain up until around next fall. So, is congestion pricing making a worthwhile difference?