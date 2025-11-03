Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Open to Debate: Will the Future Be Abundant?

Published November 3, 2025 at 11:34 AM EST

Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Today, humanity is thriving, but there are fears the good times will not last. Will tomorrow be better than today? Those arguing “yes” say people have better access to resources and technological advances are making us more prosperous. Those arguing “no” say there are widening socio-economic disparities, our globalized world is bound to collapse, and we’re not doing enough to fight climate change. Now we debate: Will the Future Be Abundant?

