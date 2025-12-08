Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Jane Holl Lute

Published December 8, 2025 at 12:50 PM EST

Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Jane Holl Lute currently serves as a director of Union Pacific Railroad, Marsh McLennan, and Shell plc. Ms. Lute served as deputy secretary for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from 2009-2013. She also served as special advisor to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, where she has held senior positions in peacekeeping, peace building, and political affairs. Her talk, “Securing the Homeland Since 9/11: What Have We Learned?” was recorded for broadcast on November 17, 2025.

