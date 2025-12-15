Ideas from the CBC: Regrowing Home

Julian Napoleon’s great-grandparents once farmed on the Saulteau First Nations reserve in northeastern B.C. Over the generations, the farm faded away, replaced by the bush, and the ideas of communal, seasonal living that animated their farm started to fade away. Five years ago, Julian moved home to bring their farm — and their ideas — back to life. IDEAS visits Amisk Farm to learn about rural food security, Indigenous food sovereignty, farming in the north, and what it means to come home and grow a new home in a radically transformed landscape.