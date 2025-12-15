Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Open to Debate: Does the Effective Altruism Movement Get Giving Right?

Published December 15, 2025 at 1:01 PM EST

Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Effective altruism is a philosophical and social movement that uses empirical data to maximize the impact of charitable efforts. Those who champion EA praise its methodological framework for maximizing the effectiveness of donations, thus ensuring equal consideration for all individuals. Those who challenge EA argue that its emphasis on measurable outcomes may overlook important yet hard-to-quantify causes, potentially restricting the scope of what's considered beneficial. Now we debate: Does the Effective Altruism Movement Get Giving Right?

