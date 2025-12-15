Speaking in Maine: UNE Center for Global Humanities: Wendy Pearlman, “Understanding Syria”
Thursday, December 18, 2025
Drawing from her interviews with more than 500 displaced Syrians over the past 13 years, Wendy Pearlman, Ph.D., Jane Long Professor of Arts and Sciences and professor of political science at Northwestern University, will put the stunning collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime in a historical perspective while also explaining the stakes for the 6 million Syrian refugees living abroad.
Click HERE for more information about Speaking in Maine.