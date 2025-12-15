Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Speaking in Maine: UNE Center for Global Humanities: Wendy Pearlman, “Understanding Syria”

Published December 15, 2025 at 12:54 PM EST

Thursday, December 18, 2025

Drawing from her interviews with more than 500 displaced Syrians over the past 13 years, Wendy Pearlman, Ph.D., Jane Long Professor of Arts and Sciences and professor of political science at Northwestern University, will put the stunning collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime in a historical perspective while also explaining the stakes for the 6 million Syrian refugees living abroad.

