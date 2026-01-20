Speaking in Maine: UNE Center for Global Humanities presents Anthony Walton
Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Anthony Walton is an acclaimed poet and essayist, as well as the editor and author of several books. Walton is a professor and writer-in-residence at Bowdoin College where his research interests include modern and contemporary poetry; postcolonial literature and theory; African American literature; Irish literature; and Ralph Ellison. His talk, “The Past Is Not Past: Embracing the Politics of Memory,” was recorded for broadcast on December 8, 2025.
Click HERE for more information about Speaking in Maine