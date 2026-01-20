Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Speaking in Maine: UNE Center for Global Humanities presents Anthony Walton

Published January 20, 2026 at 11:56 AM EST

Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Anthony Walton is an acclaimed poet and essayist, as well as the editor and author of several books. Walton is a professor and writer-in-residence at Bowdoin College where his research interests include modern and contemporary poetry; postcolonial literature and theory; African American literature; Irish literature; and Ralph Ellison. His talk, “The Past Is Not Past: Embracing the Politics of Memory,” was recorded for broadcast on December 8, 2025.

Click HERE for more information about Speaking in Maine

2 PM Public Affairs Programs