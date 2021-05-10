Medical Update: Experts Discuss The Latest on Covid-19, Vaccines, Virus Variants & More
We discuss the latest developments in the pandemic, from the continued transmission of Covid-19 in Maine, to a slowdown in vaccine distribution. Our panel of medical experts will answer listener questions.
Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth
Jim Jarvis, family medicine physician, physician incident command, Northern Light Health
