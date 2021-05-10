© 2021 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Medical Update: Experts Discuss The Latest on Covid-19, Vaccines, Virus Variants & More

Published May 10, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
We discuss the latest developments in the pandemic, from the continued transmission of Covid-19 in Maine, to a slowdown in vaccine distribution. Our panel of medical experts will answer listener questions.

Guests

Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth
Jim Jarvis, family medicine physician, physician incident command, Northern Light Health

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
