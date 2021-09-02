Clean Transportation: How Maine's Clean Transportation Roadmap Aims to Boost Electric Vehicle Use & Smart Energy Infrastructure
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date August 3, 2021); no calls will be taken.
Maine lags the nation in the adoption of electric cars, and the Mills administration has ambitious plans to change that, aiming for 219,000 electric vehicles on Maine roads by 2030. The question is: How to get there? We'll discuss the Clean Transportation Roadmap to 2030 initiative, which is designed to accelerate the widespread adoption of electric vehicles and other clean transportation technologies in Maine. This program will air in advance of the first virtual public hearing on the plan on August 5th.
Panelists:
Joyce Taylor, chief engineer, Maine Department of Transportation
Marty Grohman, executive director, E2Tech
VIP Callers:
Sara Mills-Knapp, sustainability program manager, Greater Portland Council of Governments
Nick Murray, policy analyst, Maine Policy Institute
Jean Sideris, executive director, Bicycle Coalition of Maine
Rob Wood, director of government relations and climate policy, Maine Field Office, The Nature Conservancy
Resources:
Maine Clean Transportation Roadmap