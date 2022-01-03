Maine CDC director Nirav Shah addresses questions about the pandemic, particularly about vaccine hesitancy
This program can be viewed on Maine Public's YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Maine CDC director Nirav Shah joins us for a program that focuses on those who choose not to get vaccinated against Covid-19. He’ll address the reasons for their skepticism and answer questions and comments about vaccines and the latest pandemic news.
Panelist:
Nirav Shah, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention