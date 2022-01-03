© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Maine CDC director Nirav Shah addresses questions about the pandemic, particularly about vaccine hesitancy

Published January 3, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST
This program can be viewed on Maine Public's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Maine CDC director Nirav Shah joins us for a program that focuses on those who choose not to get vaccinated against Covid-19. He’ll address the reasons for their skepticism and answer questions and comments about vaccines and the latest pandemic news.

Nirav Shah, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
