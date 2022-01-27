What to know about the threats posed by browntail moths and other pests—and how to get rid of them

February is a critical month in the efforts to combat the invasive browntail moth, so Maine’s Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is launching a “Knock Out Browntail” campaign. We’ll learn how browntail moths and other pests, such as the Southern pine beetle, threaten the environment and human health—and what can be done to reduce harm.

Panelists:

Allison Kanoti, state entomologist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

Tom Schmeelk – forest entomologist, manager of Browntail Moth Program, Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

VIP Callers:

Jan Santerre, program manager, Maine Project Canopy, Maine Forest Service

Aaron Huotari, director of Public Works, City of Bangor

Allison Hepler, Maine State Representative (D-Woolwich)

