Maine Calling

What to know about the threats posed by browntail moths and other pests—and how to get rid of them

Published January 27, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
February is a critical month in the efforts to combat the invasive browntail moth, so Maine’s Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is launching a “Knock Out Browntail” campaign. We’ll learn how browntail moths and other pests, such as the Southern pine beetle, threaten the environment and human health—and what can be done to reduce harm.

Panelists:
Allison Kanoti, state entomologist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry
Tom Schmeelk – forest entomologist, manager of Browntail Moth Program, Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

VIP Callers:
Jan Santerre, program manager, Maine Project Canopy, Maine Forest Service
Aaron Huotari, director of Public Works, City of Bangor
Allison Hepler, Maine State Representative (D-Woolwich)

Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
See stories by Cindy Han