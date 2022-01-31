Maine CDC director Nirav Shah returns to answer questions about the trajectory of the pandemic and the latest Covid guidelines
Maine CDC director Nirav Shah discusses the latest on the pandemic in Maine, including the trajectory of the rampant Omicron variant. He'll answer questions about vaccinations and boosters, availability and backlog of Covid tests, hospitalizations, recommendations on masking and quarantines, and other public health guidelines.
Panelist: Dr. Nirav Shah, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention