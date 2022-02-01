Green building practices in Maine and how they help plan to combat climate change (rebroadcast)
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Jan 11, 2022); no calls will be taken.
One element of Maine's climate action plan is to transform buildings and homes throughout the state so that they are more environmentally friendly, energy-efficient and sustainable. We'll learn what "green building" entails, and what efforts are happening in Maine to make communities more socially responsible and ready for the future.
Panelists:
Michael Stoddard, executive director, Efficiency Maine
Jesse Thompson, principal, Kaplan Thompson Architects
VIP Callers:
Naomi Beal, executive director, passivhausMaine
Emily Mottram, architect, energy consultant, building science educator