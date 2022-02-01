© 2022 Maine Public

Maine Calling

Green building practices in Maine and how they help plan to combat climate change (rebroadcast)

Published February 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
2021 Schiller Coastal Studies Center SCSC Scenics

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Jan 11, 2022); no calls will be taken.

One element of Maine's climate action plan is to transform buildings and homes throughout the state so that they are more environmentally friendly, energy-efficient and sustainable. We'll learn what "green building" entails, and what efforts are happening in Maine to make communities more socially responsible and ready for the future.

Panelists:
Michael Stoddard, executive director, Efficiency Maine
Jesse Thompson, principal, Kaplan Thompson Architects

VIP Callers:

Naomi Beal, executive director, passivhausMaine
Emily Mottram, architect, energy consultant, building science educator

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
