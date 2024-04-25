© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Supreme Court Hearings / Art & Community Rebroadcast

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published April 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Top photo - Supreme Court building; bottom photo: several items of memorabilia from Lewiston art exhibit
Maine Public

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date April 12, 2024).

A number of art exhibits taking place in Maine highlight the role that art can play in helping individuals and communities heal and grow stronger. We’ll hear from artists about their work--and about current exhibits that have interactive components. One such exhibit features items from Lewiston-area community members that represent memories and healing, in the wake of the shootings last October.

Panelists:
Tanja Hollander, artist who works with photography, video, social media and data; her current exhibit is “The Ephemera Project” as part of an exhibit on labor at Maine Mill in Lewiston
Peter Bruun, artist, writer, creator, cultural organizer; he is working with Waterville Createson “Together,”a month of exhibitions and workshops focusing on the positive impact art can have on a community

VIP callers:
Pamela Moulton, immersive public artistwhose work "Beneath the Forest, Beneath the Sea" has been featured at Payson Park in Portland, commissioned by TempoArt
Adriana Cavalcanti, artist originally from Brazil; her work explores environmental issues and sustainability; a recent project about recycling, “The Power of Rejected Things,” involved the community in Orono

Resources:
As mentioned on the show: Dancing For Joy by The Mythmakers will be featured in Portland's Back Cove starting in June 2024; it will be a large installation of bamboo sculptures of egrets

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han