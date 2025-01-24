Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Calling
Maine Town Names

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Signpost with several wooden arrow signs with Maine town names and mile distance marked
Rebecca Conley / Maine Public

Throughout the year, Maine Calling will examine the stories behind “naming”—how names for different entities and people come about, and what makes them prevalent, unusual or notable. We start with a show about town names in Maine—including the many towns that are named after other countries or cities (Mexico, China, Paris), as well as those that are uncommon (Owls Head, Meddybemps, Friendship).

This show is part of our new series: "Name Calling on Maine Calling: Stories of Maine Names"

Panelists:
Earle Shettleworth, Maine state historian

Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
