Political Update
Join us for analysis of the latest developments in Augusta and Washington, D.C. We'll discuss efforts to pass the supplemental budget in Maine, and reactions to executive orders from the White House.
Panelists:
Susan Cover, State House reporter and multimedia content producer, Spectrum News
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public
Steve Mistler, chief politics and government correspondent, Maine Public
VIP Callers:
Ryan Fecteau (D-Biddeford), Speaker, Maine House of Representatives
Billy Bob Faulkingham (R-Winter Harbor), Minority Leader, Maine House of Representatives