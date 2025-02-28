Political Update

Join us for analysis of the latest developments in Augusta and Washington, D.C. We'll discuss efforts to pass the supplemental budget in Maine, and reactions to executive orders from the White House.

Panelists:

Susan Cover, State House reporter and multimedia content producer, Spectrum News

Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

Steve Mistler, chief politics and government correspondent, Maine Public

VIP Callers:

Ryan Fecteau (D-Biddeford), Speaker, Maine House of Representatives

Billy Bob Faulkingham (R-Winter Harbor), Minority Leader, Maine House of Representatives