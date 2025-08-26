Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Safe Driving

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published August 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
On driver's side of car with steering wheel in view, the hand of the driver is seen holding a smartphone and texting
Maine Public

Drivers talking or texting on their phones, speeding, driving while impaired—these are among the reasons that pedestrian death have risen over the past decade in Maine and nationwide. We learn about safe driving behavior, and what's being done to improve driver education and awareness in Maine.

Panelists:
Nick Brown, highway safety coordinator, Maine Bureau of Highway Safety
Michael Perkins, driving instructor, KMD Driving School in Oakland; former police officer
Haley Fleming, specialist, Traffic Safety Unit, Maine State Police; oversees drug recognition and teaches about impaired driving for the Maine Criminal Justice Academy

VIP Caller:
Andrew Zarro, executive director, Bicycle Coalition of Maine
Andrew Grant, AARP driver safety; volunteer state coordinator, AARP Maine

