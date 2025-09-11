Oral histories offer valuable firsthand accounts of historical events, such as 9/11, family experiences and other moments in time that would otherwise be lost. Several projects in Maine seek to capture the voices of people from all walks of life, sharing stories that document how periods in the state’s history affected individuals and families. And we’ll explore the debate over the use of artificial intelligence in oral history research.



Panelists:

Rachel Ferrante, executive director, Maine Mill - Museum of Innovation, Learning & Labor

Meagan Doyle, digital archivist, George J. Mitchell Department of Special Collections & Archives, Bowdoin College

VIP Callers:

Galen Koch, audio producer, educator, oral historian; founder, Maine Sound + Story

Garrett Graff, bestselling historian and journalist; author of oral history books about Watergate, 9/11, D-Day, and the making of the atomic bomb

Steve Bromage, executive director, Maine Historical Society

Nicole Morin-Scribner, director, Voices of Biddeford

Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

