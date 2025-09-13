Noted environmentalist Bill McKibben’s new book Here Comes the Sun describes how solar and wind power could lead us out of the climate crisis. McKibben finds hope in the rapid adoption of solar energy worldwide, and believes that its success is the key to saving our planet.



Panelist:

Bill McKibben, author of 20 books, including The End of Nature; founder of Third Act, which organizes people over the age of 60 for climate action on climate. In 2014, biologists credited his career by naming a new species of woodland gnat—Megophthalmidia mckibbeni–in his honor.

