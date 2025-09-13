Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Bill McKibben

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published September 13, 2025 at 9:10 PM EDT
Bill McKibben wearing "Third Act" shirt and smiling, outdoors; book cover of Here Comes the Sun showing bright sun and solar panels
Maine Public

Noted environmentalist Bill McKibben’s new book Here Comes the Sun describes how solar and wind power could lead us out of the climate crisis. McKibben finds hope in the rapid adoption of solar energy worldwide, and believes that its success is the key to saving our planet.
 
Panelist:
Bill McKibben, author of 20 books, including The End of Nature; founder of Third Act, which organizes people over the age of 60 for climate action on climate. In 2014, biologists credited his career by naming a new species of woodland gnat—Megophthalmidia mckibbeni–in his honor.
 

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith