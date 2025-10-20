Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Politics
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Political Campaigns

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published October 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Blaine House and U.S. Capitol
Maine Public

The November 2026 election may seem like a long way off, but races in Maine are already heating up and garnering national attention. We’ll discuss who’s in and who’s out, which issues are likely to dominate the campaigns, and what the public reaction has been to the current pool of candidates for governor and for U.S. House and Senate seats.
 
Panelists:
Dan Shea, professor of government, Colby College
Ron Schmidt, professor and head, Department of Political Science, University of Southern Maine

VIP Caller:
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith