Political Campaigns

The November 2026 election may seem like a long way off, but races in Maine are already heating up and garnering national attention. We’ll discuss who’s in and who’s out, which issues are likely to dominate the campaigns, and what the public reaction has been to the current pool of candidates for governor and for U.S. House and Senate seats.



Panelists:

Dan Shea, professor of government, Colby College

Ron Schmidt, professor and head, Department of Political Science, University of Southern Maine

VIP Caller:

Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public