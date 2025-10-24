Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Health
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Sex Ed

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published October 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Teacher pointing, with middle-school aged girls in a classroom
Maine Public

What is the most effective way to teach students about reproduction, anatomy, consent, and other topics that make up sex education? A new book examines the history of sex education in America, and the author joins us to how lessons about reproductive health topics remain a heated subject for many school districts and communities. We learn how sex ed is taught in Maine, and whether national controversy over gender issues has caused any changes to curriculum.

Panelists:
Margaret Grace Myers, author, The Fight for Sex Ed: The Century-Long Battle Between Truth and Doctrine; writer, researcher, educator based in Maine
Lynette Johnson, director, Prevention Programs, Prevention Education, Maine Family Planning

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith