What is the most effective way to teach students about reproduction, anatomy, consent, and other topics that make up sex education? A new book examines the history of sex education in America, and the author joins us to how lessons about reproductive health topics remain a heated subject for many school districts and communities. We learn how sex ed is taught in Maine, and whether national controversy over gender issues has caused any changes to curriculum.

Panelists:

Margaret Grace Myers, author, The Fight for Sex Ed: The Century-Long Battle Between Truth and Doctrine; writer, researcher, educator based in Maine

Lynette Johnson, director, Prevention Programs, Prevention Education, Maine Family Planning

