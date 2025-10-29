Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Deer Hunting

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published October 29, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Deer with antlers standing in tall brush in the woods
Maine Public

As deer hunting season begins, we get an update on the status of Maine’s deer population and how it’s being managed. We’ll find out about new hunting rules and regulations, what deer tagging is all about, “do not eat” advisories regarding PFAS in deer meat, whether the makeup of people who hunt in Maine is changing, and where some of the best places are to hunt.

Panelists:
Nathan Bieber, deer biologist, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife
Christi Elliott, Registered Maine Guide; founder, Maine Women Hunters; outdoors columnist; author of the new book Always Game
Hal Blood, Master Maine Guide; owner, Big Woods Outfitters

VIP Caller:
Gus Nelson, director, Emergency Food Assistance Program, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han