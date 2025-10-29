As deer hunting season begins, we get an update on the status of Maine’s deer population and how it’s being managed. We’ll find out about new hunting rules and regulations, what deer tagging is all about, “do not eat” advisories regarding PFAS in deer meat, whether the makeup of people who hunt in Maine is changing, and where some of the best places are to hunt.

Panelists:

Nathan Bieber, deer biologist, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

Christi Elliott, Registered Maine Guide; founder, Maine Women Hunters; outdoors columnist; author of the new book Always Game

Hal Blood, Master Maine Guide; owner, Big Woods Outfitters

VIP Caller:

Gus Nelson, director, Emergency Food Assistance Program, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry