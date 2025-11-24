Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Politics
Maine Calling

Age & Politics

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published November 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Blurred image of man in suit speaking to a group of people with someone in foreground holding American flag
Maine Public

The subject of age has become a hot topic in politics, especially when it comes to candidates and elected officials—including whether there should be age limits. Age is also a significant factor when it comes to how different generations view political issues and what they care about. We’ll examine age and generational divides and how they intersect with government and politics.

Panelists:
Mark Brewer, professor and chair, Department of Political Science, University of Maine
Jess Mauer, executive director, Maine Council on Aging; attorney
Lydia Hart, studying political science and journalism, University of Maine

VIP callers:
Gabe Borelli, research associate focusing on US politics and policy, Pew Research Center

Maine Calling
