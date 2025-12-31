Year in Review
Maine Public reporters join us to reflect on the past year, and the stories they covered. We’ll learn what changes and trends they covered in issues ranging from housing to immigration to the environment. And they’ll share what they came across in their reporting that was eye-opening or unexpected.
Panelists:
Nicole Ogrysko, All Things Considered host; news reporter, Maine Public
Ari Snider, All Things Considered host; news reporter, Maine Public
VIP callers/contributors:
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public
Patty Wight, news reporter and host
Madi Smith, Emerging Voices journalism fellow, Maine Public
Nora Saks, news reporter, Maine Public
Peter McGuire, climate reporter, Maine Public
Kaitlyn Budion, Bangor correspondent, Maine Public
Carol Bousquet, All Things Considered host; news reporter., Maine Public
Michael Livingston, news reporter
Irwin Gratz, Morning Edition host and producer