Year in Review

Maine Public reporters join us to reflect on the past year, and the stories they covered. We’ll learn what changes and trends they covered in issues ranging from housing to immigration to the environment. And they’ll share what they came across in their reporting that was eye-opening or unexpected.



Panelists:

Nicole Ogrysko, All Things Considered host; news reporter, Maine Public

Ari Snider, All Things Considered host; news reporter, Maine Public

VIP callers/contributors:

Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

Patty Wight, news reporter and host

Madi Smith, Emerging Voices journalism fellow, Maine Public

Nora Saks, news reporter, Maine Public

Peter McGuire, climate reporter, Maine Public

Kaitlyn Budion, Bangor correspondent, Maine Public

Carol Bousquet, All Things Considered host; news reporter., Maine Public

Michael Livingston, news reporter

Irwin Gratz, Morning Edition host and producer

