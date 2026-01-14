Public Health Update

A dramatic surge in flu cases is sweeping the nation, and Maine is among the states with “very high” flu activity. We find out what can be done to prevent or treat this highly contagious “super flu.” Our panel of public health leaders also discuss record numbers of tick-borne disease, as well as controversial federal guidelines on vaccinations, diet, alcohol consumption and more.

Panelists:

Dr. Puthiery Va, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

Dr. James Jarvis, family physician; director of clinical education, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth