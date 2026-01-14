Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Health
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Public Health Update

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 14, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Blurred image of woman in bed resting; foreground on table are medicine, lemons, mug
Maine Public

A dramatic surge in flu cases is sweeping the nation, and Maine is among the states with “very high” flu activity. We find out what can be done to prevent or treat this highly contagious “super flu.” Our panel of public health leaders also discuss record numbers of tick-borne disease, as well as controversial federal guidelines on vaccinations, diet, alcohol consumption and more.

Panelists:
Dr.  Puthiery Va, director, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention
Dr. James Jarvis, family physician; director of clinical education, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han