A fall Maine landscape
Maine Calling
Keith Carson on Climate Change

By Jennifer Rooks
Published January 16, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Meteorologist Keith Carson doing a weather forecast on TV; image of sun shining intense yellow light and heat
Maine Public

You likely know meteorologist Keith Carson from NewsCenter Maine or The Weather Channel. Carson recently stepped away from a long career in meteorological forecasting to focus on climate communication at Maine Conservation Voters. He’ll discuss the intersection of weather forecasting and a changing climate, as well as what he sees as fundamental problems with climate messaging.

Panelist:
Keith Carson, former NewsCenter Maine meteorologist; director, environment & science communications, Maine Conservation Voters

