Keith Carson on Climate Change
You likely know meteorologist Keith Carson from NewsCenter Maine or The Weather Channel. Carson recently stepped away from a long career in meteorological forecasting to focus on climate communication at Maine Conservation Voters. He’ll discuss the intersection of weather forecasting and a changing climate, as well as what he sees as fundamental problems with climate messaging.
Panelist:
Keith Carson, former NewsCenter Maine meteorologist; director, environment & science communications, Maine Conservation Voters