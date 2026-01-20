ICE in Maine

Communities are on alert to a surge in ICE presence in Maine. We learn about: ICE activity over the past year and what is happening now; how communities are preparing; what to know about safety and rights–for immigrants, protesters and all citizens; and what officials expect going forward.

Panelists:

Rep. Mana Abdi, Maine House of Representative (D-Lewiston); Somali-American who came to the U.S. as a child; worked as community organizer

Molly Curren Rowles, executive director, ACLU Maine

Law enforcement?

VIP Callers

Ari Snider, host and reporter, Maine Public

Mufalo Chitam, executive director, Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition

Shanna Cox, president & CEO, Lewiston-Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce

Elizabeth Leonard, professor of history emerita, Colby College; one of the organizers of the protest at Augusta federal building on Jan 20th