Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Immigration
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

ICE in Maine

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published January 20, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Back of a man wearing uniform that says "POLICE ICE" on it
AP photo / LM Otero

Communities are on alert to a surge in ICE presence in Maine. We learn about: ICE activity over the past year and what is happening now; how communities are preparing; what to know about safety and rights–for immigrants, protesters and all citizens; and what officials expect going forward.

Panelists:
Rep. Mana Abdi, Maine House of Representative (D-Lewiston); Somali-American who came to the U.S. as a child; worked as community organizer
Molly Curren Rowles, executive director, ACLU Maine
Law enforcement?

VIP Callers
Ari Snider, host and reporter, Maine Public
Mufalo Chitam, executive director, Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition
Shanna Cox, president & CEO, Lewiston-Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce
Elizabeth Leonard, professor of history emerita, Colby College; one of the organizers of the protest at Augusta federal building on Jan 20th

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith