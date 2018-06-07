Desi Van Til was raised in Farmington, Maine, the daughter of a pair of educators. After studying literature at Princeton and spending a croissant-intensive year in Paris on a fellowship, she worked as a development executive in the film industry in Los Angeles. A decade ago, she returned to Maine with her husband Sean to make the feature film Tumbledown based on her script. She now lives in Portland with her kids Arden and Emerson and enjoys things like the Deering Oaks Farmers’ Market, picnics at Kettle Cove, the eclectic programming at SPACE, and working on Maine-based stories.

Musical Memory: In Rainbows by Radiohead