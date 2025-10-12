Today's poem is Disaster Ode by Michelle Lewis. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Disaster Ode

To praise what knows only dark

is to praise the seed before its soil-ceiling

canopies. The belly, too,

moon that parallels the moon,

tooth of a new bud that

curls from its green casing.

Quaint, too playful, word

I hated until you said

you loved my belly & so

I came to love it, then

the thing it meant, a laden curvature

that centered me.

Now when I praise the

belly, I praise the place you trace that

dips toward parts

we don't call by decent

names, praise the cave

that held its blood too long

until it fell from its own weight in

ruby strands. I praise my courage, too,

that knew enough to take

your hand and place it there.

Husk of sky that parallels the sky,

gray chaos mothering our

streets. Disaster

we hear someone say. So we

praise jolly & bless & kiss,

praise the rise & fall that

keeps the time we will return to.

Praise the belly,

thing that knows

only dark. It's how we praise

the dead we will become.