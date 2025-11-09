Today's poem is The Gusts Reached 60mph by Michelle Menting. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

The Gusts Reached 60mph

and then the power went out. Leaving us

in a darkness resembling our lives, the pitch

of your voice when it drives to cut, to fissure

a wound as deep as the temper that craves

to carve it. There is rain in December

in Maine, a downpour of confusion

as much spectacle as menace. We kept

waiting: for the lights to flicker,

for the hum of white noise to fade,

for that power to finally go out.

I no longer set aside candles. The matches

stay in the drawer. I'm used to these storms.

I know how to prepare, but I'm tired.

This one too will pass. The sun will return,

heating too hot a ground that should be

dormant. Frozen. Listen, I know now: night

is a shield of darkness that I've learned

to rest with. To hide within its corners.

To wait. Then walk in the thick mud

of another season's morning.

Music provided by Storyblocks and Chris Moore.