The Gusts Reached 60mph
Today's poem is The Gusts Reached 60mph by Michelle Menting. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.
and then the power went out. Leaving us
in a darkness resembling our lives, the pitch
of your voice when it drives to cut, to fissure
a wound as deep as the temper that craves
to carve it. There is rain in December
in Maine, a downpour of confusion
as much spectacle as menace. We kept
waiting: for the lights to flicker,
for the hum of white noise to fade,
for that power to finally go out.
I no longer set aside candles. The matches
stay in the drawer. I'm used to these storms.
I know how to prepare, but I'm tired.
This one too will pass. The sun will return,
heating too hot a ground that should be
dormant. Frozen. Listen, I know now: night
is a shield of darkness that I've learned
to rest with. To hide within its corners.
To wait. Then walk in the thick mud
of another season's morning.
