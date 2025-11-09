Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Poems from Here

The Gusts Reached 60mph

Published November 9, 2025 at 10:30 AM EST

Today's poem is The Gusts Reached 60mph by Michelle Menting. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

The Gusts Reached 60mph

and then the power went out. Leaving us
in a darkness resembling our lives, the pitch

of your voice when it drives to cut, to fissure
a wound as deep as the temper that craves

to carve it. There is rain in December
in Maine, a downpour of confusion

as much spectacle as menace. We kept
waiting: for the lights to flicker,

for the hum of white noise to fade,
for that power to finally go out.

I no longer set aside candles. The matches
stay in the drawer. I'm used to these storms.

I know how to prepare, but I'm tired.
This one too will pass. The sun will return,

heating too hot a ground that should be
dormant. Frozen. Listen, I know now: night

is a shield of darkness that I've learned
to rest with. To hide within its corners.

To wait. Then walk in the thick mud
of another season's morning.

Music provided by Storyblocks and Chris Moore.

