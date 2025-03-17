Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
State of the Art

Sunday, March 16: Bess Welden

By Heather McDougall
Published March 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Bess Welden
Actors in Portland Stage's production of Madeleines by Bess Welden - Danielle Levin, Carmen Roman, and Carine Montbertrand, members of Actor's Equity Association.
Kat Moraros Photography
Actors in Portland Stage's production of Madeleines by Bess Welden - Danielle Levin, Carmen Roman, and Carine Montbertrand, members of Actor's Equity Association.

Now running at Portland Stage is a new play titled, Madeleines, by Bess Welden. Winner of the 2022 National Jewish Playwriting Contest, Madeleines is a story of two sisters confronting the loss of their mother and grappling with family strife past and present – a story in which baking is also center stage. Playwright Bess Welden joins us to talk about bringing this story to life.

Madeleines is running at Portland Stage through March 23rd. More details at portlandstage.org.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
See stories by Heather McDougall