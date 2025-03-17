Sunday, March 16: Bess Welden

Kat Moraros Photography Actors in Portland Stage's production of Madeleines by Bess Welden - Danielle Levin, Carmen Roman, and Carine Montbertrand, members of Actor's Equity Association.

Now running at Portland Stage is a new play titled, Madeleines, by Bess Welden. Winner of the 2022 National Jewish Playwriting Contest, Madeleines is a story of two sisters confronting the loss of their mother and grappling with family strife past and present – a story in which baking is also center stage. Playwright Bess Welden joins us to talk about bringing this story to life.

Madeleines is running at Portland Stage through March 23rd. More details at portlandstage.org.