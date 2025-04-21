Sunday, April 20: Dean Allbritton

The Director of the Colby Center for the Arts and Humanities, Dean Allbritton, joins us to discuss the Center’s 2023-25 annual theme, PLAY!, wrapping up now, as well as the upcoming theme for 2025-26, Islands. We also touch on the Center’s ongoing Environmental Humanities Initiative, bringing students and faculty from across the campus together for interdisciplinary study, reflection and action.

For more about the Colby Center for the Arts and Humanities and its programming, go to cah.colby.edu.

