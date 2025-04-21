Bangor Studio/Membership Department
State of the Art

Sunday, April 20: Dean Allbritton

By Heather McDougall
Published April 21, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Dean Allbritton
Photography by Ben Wheeler

The Director of the Colby Center for the Arts and Humanities, Dean Allbritton, joins us to discuss the Center’s 2023-25 annual theme, PLAY!, wrapping up now, as well as the upcoming theme for 2025-26, Islands. We also touch on the Center’s ongoing Environmental Humanities Initiative, bringing students and faculty from across the campus together for interdisciplinary study, reflection and action.

For more about the Colby Center for the Arts and Humanities and its programming, go to cah.colby.edu.

This episode is part of Maine Public’s celebration of Earth Week. For more Maine Public programming and coverage celebrating and reporting on our natural world, check out our award-winning Borealis program and our Climate Desk, and sign up for Planet Maine, Maine Public’s new climate newsletter.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
