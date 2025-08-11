Sunday, August 10: Wilhelmina Smith and Dawn Avery

This week’s guests are Wilhelmina Smith, cellist and founding artistic director of Salt Bay Chamberfest, and Grammy-nominated cellist and composer Dawn Avery, who is also a vocalist and educator of Mohawk heritage, whose work is featured in the 31st edition of the Salt Bay Chamberfest this month. Outside of the festival, Mina and Dawn have also collaborated on a recent release titled Sweetgrass – featuring Dawn’s music, performed by Wilhelmina.

Full details of Salt Bay Chamberfest’s offerings at saltbaychamberfest.org.