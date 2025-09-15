Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
State of the Art

Sunday, September 14: Matthew Glassman

By Heather McDougall
Published September 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Chocolate Church Arts Center logo

Matthew Glassman, Executive and Artistic Director of Chocolate Church Arts Center (CCAC) in Bath, joins us to talk creativity, how it makes us better humans and his vision for art making as a foundation for community building.

We chat about CCAC’s burgeoning multidisciplinary arts programming, including their Art Lab, Music Education program and wide range of performance events – from classical, jazz, folk and rock to poetry, puppets, parades and film. Glassman also talks about plans for renewing the building, including restoration of its historic tower and stained glass windows as well as the development of a community kitchen.

For more about the Chocolate Church Arts Center and their program offerings, go to chocolatechurcharts.org.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
See stories by Heather McDougall