Sunday, September 14: Matthew Glassman

Matthew Glassman, Executive and Artistic Director of Chocolate Church Arts Center (CCAC) in Bath, joins us to talk creativity, how it makes us better humans and his vision for art making as a foundation for community building.

We chat about CCAC’s burgeoning multidisciplinary arts programming, including their Art Lab, Music Education program and wide range of performance events – from classical, jazz, folk and rock to poetry, puppets, parades and film. Glassman also talks about plans for renewing the building, including restoration of its historic tower and stained glass windows as well as the development of a community kitchen.

For more about the Chocolate Church Arts Center and their program offerings, go to chocolatechurcharts.org.