State of the Art

Sunday, October 5: Jinwook Park and Necia Enoch

By Heather McDougall
Published October 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
A look at an Augusta Symphony Orchestra performance from the musicians' perspective on the stage.
Anaistasia Fenin

The Augusta Symphony Orchestra is more than a century old, having played its first concert in Augusta City Hall back in 1921. In recent years, the orchestra hired a new Music Director and Conductor, Jinwook Park, and in doing so set the orchestra on a new path. Joining us to talk about this are two guests – Jinwook Park himself along with a member of the orchestra and its board of directors, Necia Enoch.

For more about the Augusta Symphony Orchestra and its 2025-26 season, which kicks off on Sunday November 2, go to augustasymphonymaine.org.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
