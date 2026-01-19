Bangor Studio/Membership Department
State of the Art

Sunday, January 18: Firefly the Hybrid

By Heather McDougall
Published January 19, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
A rainbow colored photo of Firefly the Hybrid during a performance.

Later this month, the Portland Symphony Orchestra collaborates with Jason Brown, the Maine artist better known as Firefly the Hybrid. Raised in the heart of the Penobscot Nation, he is a traditional music keeper, drawing on his Wabanaki heritage and pairing that with a contemporary landscape of electronics and visuals. The result is a futuristic, highly interactive and I dare say unforgettable experience for his audiences.

He joins us this week to talk about what he’s up to, including those two upcoming performances with the PSO that feature two of his works, militakwat, and another that is brand new, titled Dreamland Orchestral.

For more about Firefly the Hybrid, go to fireflythhybrid.com and for more about the upcoming performance with the Portland Symphony Orchestra on January 25 and 26 at the Merrill Auditorium, go to portlandsymphony.org.

