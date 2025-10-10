Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Hearts of Pine founder says he wants to add a women's soccer team to the franchise

Maine Public | By Nora Saks
Published October 10, 2025 at 5:35 PM EDT
Hearts of Pine fans hold up scarves as they await kickoff of the teams first ever game.
Madi Smith
/
Maine Public
Hearts of Pine fans hold up scarves as they await kickoff of the team's first ever game.

As Maine's first and only professional men's soccer club wraps up its inaugural season, the founder of Portland's Hearts of Pine says he's now exploring the addition of a women's pre-professional soccer team to the franchise.

Gabe Hoffman-Johnson says a women's team has long been part of the mission of Hearts of Pine and is a natural evolution.

One of the things he's enjoyed most this first season "is this aspirational element of what this club can do for young kids around Maine, and to have real professional players playing in their backyard," said Hoffman-Johnson. "To be able to provide that same opportunity for boys and girls is pretty special."

Hoffman-Johnson says the pre-professional summer league would be predominantly for collegiate players, and that he's in early conversations with the USL W league and the City of Portland. The soonest the women's team would take the field is the 2027 season.
Nora Saks
Nora Saks is a Maine Public Radio news reporter. Before joining Maine Public, Nora worked as a reporter, host and podcast producer at Montana Public Radio, WBUR-Boston, and KFSK in Petersburg, Alaska. She has also taught audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies (of which she is a proud alum), written and edited stories for Down East magazine, and collaborated on oral history projects.
