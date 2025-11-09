Portland Hearts of Pine will play a semifinal game against the Spokane Velocity tonight

The Portland Hearts of Pine Men's soccer team will play a semifinal game tonight against the Spokane Velocity in Spokane, Washington with the opportunity to make it to the final in their inaugural season.

The game kicks off at 9 p.m. and local fans can buy tickets for the team's official watch party at the State Theatre.

Mitchell Ketchen, Co-chair of the Dirigo Union, the team supporters' group, said watching the semifinal will be a full circle moment.

"Just a year ago, we were in the State Theater seeing the jerseys unveiled for the first time. And now we get to, hopefully, will the boys on from three, 3,000 miles away in that same venue. I'm really looking forward to it," Ketchen said.

The Hearts of Pine beat the Spokane Velocity 6-1 the last time the two teams played at Fitzpatrick Stadium in late October.

Ketchen said while he hopes the team makes it to the final, this season has already been better than he could have imagined.

"To see what this has become in less than a year, it's beautiful, and to be able to say we're in a semifinal playing to get into the final in our inaugural year is I would, I would say the greatest success we could have asked for," Ketchen said.