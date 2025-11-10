Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Hearts of Pine lose semifinal against Spokane Velocity, ending inaugural season

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published November 10, 2025 at 12:20 PM EST
Hearts of Pine fans hold up scarves as they await kickoff of the teams first ever game.
The Hearts of Pine lost their semifinal against the Spokane Velocity last night, ending their inaugural season one game from the final.

The Hearts were up 2-1 until the 121st minute when the Velocity scored with three minutes left to tie it up. The tie forced them into penalty kicks where Spokane ultimately won 6-5.

The game ends the Hearts year with a regular season record of 11 wins, 7 losses and 12 ties and the first playoff berth in team history.

Head Coach, Bobby Murphy, and defender Nathan Messer are both up for all league awards set to be announced this Friday.

The club sold out its entire first season at Fitzpatrick stadium, setting league records for average attendance and single-game attendance.

The team will be back on the pitch in the spring for their second season of professional soccer in Maine.

Fans gathered at Apres in Portland to watch the semifinal game on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025.
