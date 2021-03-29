-
There is a new online short-form questionnaire that is designed to help Mainers who have not been able to start an unemployment claim, for any number of…
Maine's labor leaders are calling on Congress to extend the $600 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit for people out of work because of COVID-19. That…
The head of the Maine AFL-CIO says the pandemic relief measure the U.S. Senate approved Wednesday night will provide relief for workers.Executive Director…
It was supposed to be the day for organized labor to lobby state legislators on perennial issues of interest to unions. Instead, their focus Thursday…
Workers at an organization that serves homeless and street-dependent populations in Maine's three largest cities are forming a union.The Maine AFL-CIO…
Nearly 200 Maine workers were at the statehouse Thursday, lobbying in favor of measures that would establish paid sick leave, public employees' right to…
Maine's largest unions are condemning a U.S. Supreme Court decision Wednesday that's widely regarded as a blow to collective bargaining and union power.In…
BANGOR, Maine - Maine's largest coalition of labor organizations will gather for a political convention this week. Maine AFL-CIO Executive Director Matt…
Maine labor advocates are applauding the news that Walmart plans to increase wages for some of its lowest-earning employees. Starting in April, the…