Chipotle closes Augusta restaurant amid workers' union drive

Chipotle Mexican Grill has closed its Augusta location on the same day the restaurant's workers say they planned to appear before a federal board for a hearing on their unionization drive.

The workers said they received an email early Tuesday morning from the company, informing them of the decision to close. The email from Lisa Zeppetelli, people experience partner for Chipotle in the Northeast, was made public by the Maine AFL-CIO later that afternoon.

Brandi McNease, an employee at the Augusta location and a member of Chipotle Workers United, accused the company of union busting. She said Chipotle told the workers that they couldn't form a union because the restaurant had closed.

"Since we announced our intent to unionize, they’ve tried to bully, harass and intimidate our crew to prevent them from exercising their right to have a collective voice on the job," McNease said in a statement. "But we remain united, our solidarity is strong and we won’t bend. We are sticking together and our customers have our backs. We are fighting this decision and we are building a movement to transform the fast food industry and ensure the workers who create all the wealth for these corporations are respected and no longer have to struggle to support their families.”

The Augusta store has been closed to the public since June 17 due to staffing challenges, Laurie Schalow, Chipotle's chief corporate affairs officer, said Tuesday in a statement.

Employees at the Augusta store filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize as Chipotle United back on June 22.

The company said it went through "extraordinary lengths" to keep the Augusta location open and hired two recruiting experts in effort to resolve staffing problems there.

"Despite these efforts, we have been unable to adequately staff this remote restaurant with crew and continue to be plagued with excessive call-outs and lack of availability from existing staff," Schalow said. "We have had an even more difficult time finding managers to lead the restaurant. Because of these ongoing staffing challenges, there is no probability of reopening in the foreseeable future, so we’ve made the decision to permanently close the restaurant."

Augusta workers will be paid through the end of the week and will receive four weeks of severance for the hours that they had planned to work, according to the email from Zeppetelli. The company said it will also help the chain's employees find new jobs.

Chipotle employees in Augusta were the first in the nation to launch an effort to organize. They will hold a rally outside their store Tuesday afternoon.