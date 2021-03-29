-
The Trust for Public Land says it has permanently protected Maine's Bald Mountain Pond and land around it.The Appalachian Trail runs next to the pond,…
Hikers were advised to put their dreams of walking all 2,190 miles on hold because of the pandemic. But some people decided to stay the course to the consternation of public health safety advocates.
Every year, several thousand adventurous souls set out to hike all 2,190 miles of the Appalachian Trail. But this year, because of the coronavirus…
In Oct. 2015, a forest surveyor working in federal land in western Maine made a disturbing discovery. The surveyor stumbled across what turned out to be…
An unusual partnership between the Trust for Public Land, the Maine Appalachian Trail Land Trust and the U.S. Navy has led to the protection of more than…
For more than 40 years, development proposals in Maine's unorganized townships have been handled in a fairly straightforward way: new construction had to…
Maine Public TV Air Time: Thur., September 7 at 10:00 pm A video journal of one man's New England Appalachian Trail hike to start a conversation about the…
MONSON, Maine - The Appalachian Trail Conservancy is opening a new visitor center for hikers preparing to enter Maine's fabled 100-mile Wilderness.The…
BAXTER STATE PARK, Maine — This week ultramarathoner Scott Jurek, whose boisterous, record-breaking completion of the Appalachian Trail put a spotlight on…
MILLINOCKET, Maine - The Appalachian Trail, already popular with hikers, is expected to see a big bump in traffic with the release of "A Walk in the…