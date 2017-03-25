Maine Public TV Air Time :

Thur., September 7 at 10:00 pm

A video journal of one man's New England Appalachian Trail hike to start a conversation about the preservation of nature and the protection of resources.

Three months, 600 miles over New England’s toughest terrain along with 14 pounds of video gear to create the documentary The Mountain Song and to start a conversation about the preservation of nature and the protection of resources. This video journal of one man's quest to help our environment highlights over 40 interviews with people who show us there is a lot of hope. The original music and the message inspire a renewed feeling that all of us are part of the solution.

Produced by Daniel and Marilyn Brielmann of e-Awakening.