Environment and Outdoors

5-Year-Old Who Walked Appalachian Trail With Parents Prepares To Start Kindergarten

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published August 20, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT
Appalachian Trail
Pat Wellenbach
/
AP
In this July 2011 photo, a sign directs hikers to nearby points of interest near the Kennebec River in Carrying Place Township, Maine.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A boy who recently hiked the Appalachian Trail is preparing for his next adventure in kindergarten.

Five-year-old Harvey Sutton tagged along with his parents over more than 2,100 miles to complete the feat. He was 4 years old when he and his parents began their walk in January in Georgia. He was 5 years and 4 months old when the family completed the journey last week in Maine.

That puts him among the youngest to complete the trail. One expert says kids are resilient enough as long as parents keep their development in mind and scale the hike to a child's abilities.

