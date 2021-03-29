-
PORTLAND, Maine - A delegation of gay activists from Portland's sister city in Russia are in Maine this week, seeking guidance on how to make the most out…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - An organization that works to secure full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trangender and questioning individuals in Maine has…
-
For 25 years, Portland has called Archangel, Russia a sister city. But civil rights supporters in Portland say that relationship now needs to change. They…
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ Activists in Portland, Maine say the city should suspend its ``sister city'' relationship with Archangel, Russia, because of…