Atlantic herring

PORTLAND, Maine - A major fishery off New England will be slowed down considerably in September in an attempt to protect the fish's population. Atlantic…
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins are calling on the federal government to provide disaster assistance to the state's…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine officials want to close a lobster bait fishery to newcomers while they develop new management, licensing and an enforcement…
PORTLAND, Maine - The reopening of the fishery for a species of schooling fish could boost Maine's lobster industry during a season in which its favored…
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Lobster fishermen will likely have to contend with another deep cut to the availability of bait next year. Federal regulators have…
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Fishermen of a key bait species might soon learn how much of a reduction in catch they will face in the near future. Federal…
PORTLAND, Maine - Interstate fishing managers have approved new protections for an important species of small fish that they hope will help reverse an…
Maine lobstermen are facing a major challenge as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) this month reduced the amount of Atlantic…
PORTLAND, Maine - Interstate fishing managers are proposing options to try to better protect the Gulf of Maine's population of herring, which is a…
PORTLAND, Maine - Interstate fishing regulators say the quota is almost tapped out in one of the most productive herring fishing areas of the Northeast,…