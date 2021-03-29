-
BOSTON, Mass. - Federal rules designed to protect a species of bat found across much of the United States, including Maine, are set to go into effect next…
-
AUBURN, Maine - For nearly 10 years, the news about hibernating bats has been grim. It's estimated that between five-to-seven million of them, 80 to 90…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A Maine legislative committee is recommending the state add five species to its list of threatened and endangered species.A bill…
-
By David N. Goodman, The Associated PressDETROIT - The federal government is declaring one of North America's most widely distributed bats a threatened…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine officials are submitting a bill that would add two bat species that have been decimated by white nose syndrome to the state's…
-
Maine lawmakers are expected to consider this session whether to add three species of bats to the state's Endangered and Threatened Species list.…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine environmental officials expect to craft legislation to add several new species to the state's threatened and endangered animals…