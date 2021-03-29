-
The Nova Scotia Supreme Court has ordered the provincial government to reveal how much it’s paying in management fees to run a ferry to Bar Harbor. Bay…
BAR HARBOR, Maine — In another blow to the Down East tourism industry, the CAT ferry service between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, will not be…
BAR HARBOR, Maine - Ongoing construction has further pushed back the start date for ferry service between Maine and Nova Scotia. Bay Ferries, the Canadian…
BAR HARBOR, Maine - A ferry company has postponed a new service between Maine and Canada because renovations of the Bay Harbor terminal are taking longer…
Bay Ferries says it plans to begin Cat ferry service between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia on June 21. That's according to an announcement on the…
BAR HARBOR, Maine- The town council of Bar Harbor is set to vote Tuesday on a lease proposal which would allow ferry service between Bar Harbor and…
The CAT Ferry carried more than 18,000 passengers between Portland and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, last month, according to Portland city officials.That brings…
After an eight-year hiatus, the Canadian-owned CAT ferry is weighing the resumption of daily transits between Yamouth, Nova Scotia and Bar Harbor. Last…
The city of Portland and federal customs officials are moving closer to a deal that could keep ferry service between the city and Nova Scotia alive. The…
PORTLAND, Maine - Operators of a passenger ferry between Portland, Maine, and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, say advance bookings are up compared to last year.Bay…